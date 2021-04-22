Cathay Pacific to close pilot bases in Canada, Australia, New Zealand – SCMP

Article content

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will close its Canadian pilot base and plans to also shut its pilot bases in Australia and New Zealand, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing an internal memo.

The carrier’s European and United States pilot bases will also be reviewed later in 2021, the newspaper said, adding that the moves could affect hundreds of jobs.

Cathay had already closed overseas cabin crew bases and shut its regional airline Cathay Dragon to help it conserve cash during the pandemic, resulting in the loss of more than 5,900 jobs.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the pilot base closures.

Cathay, which lacks a domestic market at a time when international borders are largely shut, last month reported a record annual loss of HK$21.65 billion ($2.79 billion).

It has been burning through as much as HK$1.9 billion of cash a month, though the carrier said last week that figure would begin to reduce slightly due to an easing of cargo crew quarantine requirements. ($1 = 7.7611 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)