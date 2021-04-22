Carlyle’s AlpInvest raises $3.5 billion for eighth co-investment fund By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of The Carlyle Group is displayed at the company’s office in Tokyo

By Chibuike Oguh

(Reuters) – Buyout firm Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:) Inc’s AlpInvest Partners said on Thursday it had raised $3.5 billion for its eighth fund that is dedicated to investing in companies alongside private equity firms.

The fundraising underscores the popularity of so-called co-investments, which allow investors to buy stakes in specific companies at the invitation of private equity firms on more favorable fee terms than their general buyout funds. They also allow the private equity firms to pursue bigger acquisitions.

The new fund, AlpInvest Co-Investment Fund VIII, exceeded its initial target of $3 billion. Just like its predecessors, the fund will invest alongside private equity firms in businesses in consumer, industrials, healthcare, technology, financial and business services, mostly in North America, Europe, and Asia, Richard Dunne, co-head of co-investments at AlpInvest, said in an interview.

“We are seeking to find high-quality investment opportunities where we are partnered with a lead general partner we know really well to execute the investment thesis of that deal,” Dunne said.

AlpInvest has raised more than $12 billion for its co-investment funds, which have made about 280 acquisitions since the firm was founded in 2000. It has $55 billion in assets under management.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR