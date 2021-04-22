Cardano Falls 11% In Rout By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 11% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.083934 by 21:50 (01:50 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.54% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 18.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $35.228521B, or 1.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.083653 to $1.164523 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 26.32%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.667599B or 2.05% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0791 to $1.4568 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 30.36% from its all-time high of $1.56 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,255.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.01% on the day.

was trading at $2,290.05 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.89%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $948.037252B or 50.58% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $268.260773B or 14.31% of the total cryptocurrency market value.