Cancelling state accords on China’s Belt and Road ‘protects Australia’, says Morrison

SYDNEY — Australia said on Thursday that it canceled two accords between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative because they were out of line with the federal government’s foreign policy, which sees a “free and open Indo Pacific” as a key goal.

The Chinese embassy earlier criticized the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as “provocative” and said it would further damage ties with Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday the accords were canceled because his federal government didn’t want other levels of government to enter into agreements that conflict with Australia’s foreign policy.

“We will always act in Australia’s national interest to protect Australia, but to also ensure we can advance our national interest in a free and open Indo Pacific and a world that seeks a balance in favor of freedom,” he said.

Under a new process, states must consult with the foreign minister before signing agreements with other nations.

Payne earlier told local radio the policy was “not aimed at any one country.”

Speaking to reporters in New Zealand after meeting with her counterpart Nanaia Mahuta, Payne said Australia sought a clear-eyed and practical engagement with China, particularly as the world emerged from COVID-19.