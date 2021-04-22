Bunnings open to using warehouses as vaccination hubs

Australians could pick up a sausage sizzle while getting their COVID-19 jab, with Bunnings “open” to offering its warehouses as vaccination hubs.

In the early days of the pandemic, the hardware giant hosted testing clinics in its car parks and has now joined other businesses, like National Australia Bank, in offering to help speed up the vaccine rollout .

Bunnings’ Chief Operating Officer, Deb Poole said the company could pitch in, if there was a formal request from government, but there would still be logistical issues to be worked out.

Bunnins car parks were used as testing sites in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic (Supplied)

“We’re always open to discussing further support directly with the government,” Ms Poole told Nine News.

National Cabinet this week agreed to fast-track vaccinations after major delays caused by supply issues and safety concerns.