British Airways-owner IAG makes sustainable fuel commitment By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London
LONDON (Reuters) – British Airways-owner International Airlines Group (LON:) committed to powering 10% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.
The group said it was the first European airline group to commit to a sustainable aviation fuel target, putting it ahead with reducing its emissions as the fuel generally produces up to 70% less carbon than conventional jet fuel.
