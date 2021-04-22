Brisbane police officer returns to work after blood clot following Pfizer vaccine

It comes as Queensland Police confirmed the 40-year-old man developed deep-vein thrombosis in 2010, a year after knee surgery.

It was previously reported the officer had recently undergone the surgery.

Pfizer has responded to reports a Queensland police officer was hospitalised in Brisbane with blood clots three days after receiving the companies coronavirus vaccine. (Getty)

Federal health authorities are now working to establish if there is a connection between the vaccination and the blood clots he developed shortly after.

Pfizer said it had undergone a “comprehensive assessment of ongoing aggregate safety data” for its vaccine, and said blood clots aren’t a risk identified with receiving the jab.”

“(The assessment) provided no evidence to conclude that arterial or venous thromboembolic events (blood clots), with or without thrombocytopenia, are a risk associated with the use of our COVID-19 vaccine,” the statement said.

The officer recovered and is now back on duty.

The news comes after the Federal Government recently limited the COVID Pfizer vaccine to Australians aged under 50.