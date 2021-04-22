Bitcoiners back social platform to escape shadowbans and demonetization By Cointelegraph

Bitcoiners back social platform to escape shadowbans and demonetization
A new Social media platform called Locals has drawn strong backing from leading crypto figures as part of a push to escape big tech censorship.
Locals Technology, Inc. announced a $3.8 million seed investment round on April 20, and included backing from the co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, Anthony Pompliano, former Coinbase CTO Balaji S. Srinivasan as well as Alexander Lloyd, co-author of The Little Book.
