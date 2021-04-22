Bitcoin dominance is about to drop below 50% for the first time in 3 years By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin dominance is about to drop below 50% for the first time in 3 years

(BTC) revisited recent lows near $52,000 on April 22 as sustained weakness continued for the largest cryptocurrency.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview

Cointelegraph Markets Pro and Tradingview revealed a lackluster day for BTC traders as BTC/USD briefly dipped below $53,000 before stabilizing around $1,000 higher.

Cryptocurrency market cap share chart. Source: CoinMarketCap
1-hour candle chart (Bittrex). Source: Tradingview