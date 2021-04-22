Biogen Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Biogen Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Biogen (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Biogen announced earnings per share of $5.34 on revenue of $2.69B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $5.02 on revenue of $2.66B.

Biogen shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 25.85% from its 52 week high of $363.92 set on November 4, 2020. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 8.24% from the start of the year.

Biogen follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Biogen’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.33 on revenue of $22.01B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

