Bindi Irwin Reacts To Grace Irwin’s Dinosaur Nursery

Well, Good Morning America recently aired a clip from the forthcoming Discovery+ special Crikey! It’s a Baby! that showed Bindi herself seeing the nursery for the first time.

Basically, Chandler and Bindi’s younger brother Robert decorated the nursery in a dinosaur theme — including an ominous-looking T. Rex named Bruce looming over Grace’s crib.


Needless to say, the Jurassic Park treatment was a surprise to Bindi.

“Oh my God! What is that?,” she reacted to the T. Rex — sorry, Bruce — before claiming that it “just gave me the biggest heart attack of my life!”

The footage was filmed when Bindi was still pregnant, so Grace wasn’t there yet to meet Bruce herself — but she’s already had her own encounters with wildlife since coming into the world.

In the meantime, we’re sure baby Grace is getting along with Bruce just fine.

