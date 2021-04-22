Biden set to nominate Homendy to head U.S. NTSB By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Jennifer Homendy to chair the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Homendy has served on the board since 2018 and previously was a senior House Democratic staffer working on transportation issues.
The White House and Homendy did not respond to requests for comment.
The NTSB is an independent federal agency charged with investigating all civil aviation accidents in the United States and significant accidents in other modes of transportation.
Bloomberg reported Homendy’s expected nomination earlier.
