Best Looks From Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Award shows may look a little different this season thanks to the pandemic, but one thing is still the same — everyone at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards always looks amazing.

While COVID-19 restrictions meant there were a lot less attendees than usual, those who were there need to be spotlighted because they were 100% looking their best!

Zendaya


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Storm Reid


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Andra Day


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Leslie Jones


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Laverne Cox


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Laverne Cox, part TWO!


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Tarana Burke


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

ESSENCE CEO Caroline A. Wanga


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR