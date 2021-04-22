Beatport Accepts Bitcoin and Will Launch NFT Collection By CoinQuora



Beatport Accepts Bitcoin and Will Launch NFT Collection



Online digital music store Beatport will start to accept payments in June.

The company will also release an audio/visual Non-Fungible Tokens Collection.

CEO says that this innovative move will strengthen the artist community.

More than 10 years since its inception, Bitcoin has been more widely accepted throughout different industries. Huge corporations such as Tesla (NASDAQ:) and Venmo started to adopt Bitcoin as payment. Now, even the music industry pushes forward into crypto adoption.

Beatport, a digital music store for DJs and musicians alike, will be accepting Bitcoin payments starting in June. Aside from that, their team expressed their excitement to work with partners like Crypto.com for an NFT collection titled Music for Future Dance Floors.

The project will be the world’s first audio-visual NFT compilation. The project features exclusive tracks from some of the leading techno and house artists.

This includes artists like Sasha, Charlotte de Witte, Boys Noize, and Pan-Pot. The collection will also include a bonus track from Sama’ Abdulhadi. The bonus track will be paired with visual art from Berlin-based Leif Podhajsky, known for collaborating with Bonobo, Tame Impala, and the Sydney Opera (NASDAQ:) House.

In an official announcement from Beatport, Chief Executive Officer Robb McDaniels expressed his delight with this progressive project. According to him:

When it benefits and strengthens the artist community, there is no reason to stop innovating.

He also praised the DJ and Producer community for their willingness to lead the music industry forward to embracing new technologies like NFTs and innovative platforms for engaging with their fans.

