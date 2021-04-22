Australian-born computer scientist claims he created Bitcoin, takes legal action By BTC Peers



Dr. Craig Wright, an Australian-born businessman and computer scientist this week makes headlines after claiming he created .

Aged 50, the Australian-born claims he’s the anonymous creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. According to him, he used a pseudonym to create and publish the document; “Bitcoin; A P2P Electronic Cash System” which laid foundation for the development and launch of the premier cryptocurrency.

This document, Bitcoin’s foundation, is widely known in the blockchain and crypto space, having pioneered the creation of various projects over time.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the anonymous Bitcoin creator who published the original document and developed its very first reference implementation. Over the years, a ton of individuals have claimed to be this man, from Hal Finney to Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto, Nick Szabo, et al.

In addition to making this claim, Wright has filed a lawsuit against Bitcoin.org for copyright infringement. Speaking to reporters, the lawyers representing the Surrey-based computer scientist, Ontier LLP, disclosed that it is not their client’s intention to stop the use of this White Paper, however, he only wants alternative crypto project developers like Bitcoin.org to refrain from using it.

Cobra, the company behind Bitcoin.org in its defense has called on Wright, the acclaimed creator of Bitcoin to cryptographically verify this claim.

