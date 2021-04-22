Australia cites national interest for canceling state accords on China’s Belt and Road

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia said a decision to cancel two accords between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative was taken to ensure consistency in foreign relations and was not aimed at any country.

The Chinese embassy earlier criticized the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as “provocative” and said it would further damage ties with Australia.

Payne said on Thursday that Australia was a federation and states entering into agreements with foreign governments are now required to consult with the federal government.

“This scheme is very focused on Australia’s national interest. Its about ensuring consistency of our foreign relations across Australia and it’s most certainly not aimed at any one country,” she told ABC radio’s AM program.

Beijing had been notified of the decision before it was made public on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to reporters in New Zealand after meeting with her counterpart Nanaia Mahuta, Payne said Australia sought a clear-eyed and practical engagement with China, particularly as the world emerged from COVID-19.

“We also have to acknowledge that China’s outlook, the nature of China’s external engagement, both in our region and globally, has changed in recent years, and an enduring partnership requires us to adapt to those new realities,” she said.