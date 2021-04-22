AT&T Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



AT&T Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – AT&T reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

AT&T announced earnings per share of $0.86 on revenue of $43.94B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7769 on revenue of $42.7B.

AT&T shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.42% from its 52 week high of $33.24 set on June 8, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.11% from the start of the year.

AT&T follows other major Services sector earnings this month

AT&T’s report follows an earnings beat by Verizon on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $32.9B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $32.44B.

Netflix had beat expectations on Wednesday with first quarter EPS of $3.75 on revenue of $7.16B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $7.14B.

