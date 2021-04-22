Asian shares shake off U.S. tax worries, cryptocurrencies plunge

Article content

SHANGHAI — A key gauge of Asian shares rose on Friday, supported by gains in China and a decision by the European Central Bank to maintain stimulus, while investors largely shrugged off the impact of a possible U.S. capital gains tax hike.

Modestly firmer equity markets contrasted with ructions in cryptocurrencies as investors fretted over the impact of tax changes. Bitcoin’s rout deepened, dropping below the $50,000 level to a low of $48,338.37, its lowest level in nearly seven week. Ethereum plunged nearly 12% before trimming losses, and was last down about 7% at $2,240.65.

The ECB’s decision to leave policy on hold came despite its prediction of a strong rebound in the euro zone economy from mid-year as COVID-19 infections are brought under control.

“There were a couple of subtle acknowledgements today that an upgrade to forecasts is likely coming at the June 10 meeting,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank. “Lagarde did highlight the pick-up in vaccinations and noted high frequency data are confirming to ECB staff that their previous view of an improvement in the medium-term (is) on course.”

In a hit to stock market sentiment overnight, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden was reported to be seeking an increase in the capital gains tax to near 40% for wealthy individuals, almost double the current rate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.94%.