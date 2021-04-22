As nuclear talks make progress, Iran oil exports stay above 2020 rates in April

Article content

LONDON — Iranian crude oil exports remain at elevated levels so far in April compared to last year, according to two assessments, adding to signs of a recovery in shipments as talks make progress on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Tehran’s oil exports have risen since late 2020, despite U.S. sanctions toughened under U.S. President Donald Trump. Joe Biden’s administration took office in January pledging to rejoin Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which Trump had quit.

The oil industry is closely watching the level of Iran’s exports, which could affect the balance on the world market if they rose rapidly. In the past other OPEC producers have cut back supply to cushion the impact of higher Iranian oil exports on prices.

Geneva-based Petro-Logistics told Reuters exports so far in April had eased month-on-month to around 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), but were high relative to 2020. The firm initially put March exports at less than 600,000 bpd.

“Exports have continued at these elevated levels longer than we expected,” said Petro-Logistics Chief Executive Daniel Gerber. “And with constructive talks occurring in Vienna, we may never see a return to the 2020 lows.”

Those talks between Tehran and the world powers, aimed at bringing Iran and the United States back into compliance with the nuclear deal, have been underway since early April and will resume next week based on progress achieved so far.