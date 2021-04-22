Anuel AA Calls Karol G Split ‘Something That Happens in Life’

Instagram

Shortly after the ‘China’ rapper breaks his silence over the long-running rumors of their split, his ex-girlfriend expresses her love and respect for him through a social media post.

AceShowbiz –

Latin stars Anuel AA and Karol G have finally broken their silence over long-running rumors of a split, insisting the breakup was completely amicable.

The artists hit headlines last month (March 2021) amid speculation suggesting their romance had come to an end, but neither musician acknowledged the claims until Tuesday, April 20, when Anuel admitted they actually called it quits around four months ago.

Speaking to fans in an Instagram Live session, the rapper said in Spanish, “Time has gone by,” and explained the split was just “something that happens in life.”

He also made it clear infidelity was not to blame for their separation, as they ended the relationship on good terms.

Shortly after he addressed the news publicly, Karol G took to her Instagram Stories timeline to share her comment on the situation.

“If just accepting it is hard enough, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people,” the singer wrote in Spanish.

<br />

“For a long time we tried to keep our relationship away from social media in order to take care of ourselves. We have never used our relationship for marketing purposes, not today, not even three years ago.”

<br />

She went on to thank fans for supporting the stars, who first met on the set of their “Culpables” music video in 2018, and expressed her love and respect for her ex, real name Emmanuel Santiago, adding, “I love you Emmanuel, my gratitude to you, your family and everything we lived, grew, and learned together is infinite [sic].”