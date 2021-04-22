Another UK bank serves anti-crypto notice to customers By Cointelegraph

Another UK bank serves anti-crypto notice to customers
Corporate clients of NatWest may soon lose their banking relationship with the United Kingdom-based lender amid recent negative cryptocurrency-related policy statements.
According to a report by The Guardian, Morten Friis, the head of the bank’s risk committee, has revealed that NatWest will refuse service to business customers that accept cryptocurrency payments.
