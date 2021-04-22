Angelina Jolie Blames Change in ‘Family Situation’ for Preventing Her to Take on Directing Duties

WENN/Lia Toby

The ‘Maleficent’ star, whose divorce from Brad Pitt is still ongoing despite the fact that she first filed for it in 2016, returns to the acting world since she has to balance her Hollywood life and her family.

AceShowbiz –

Angelina Jolie has opened up about how the changes caused by her “family situation” have impacted her work in recent years. More than four years after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt, the “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life” star blamed her family drama for taking her away from directing.

The 45-year-old opened up about her absence from directing in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Tuesday, April 20. “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” said the actress, who last sat behind the lens for 2017 film “First They Killed My Father“.

Having not had enough time to devote herself to being a director, the “Maleficent” star explained the real reason why she chose to return to her roots as an actress. “I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it,” she confessed.

Jolie tied the knot with Pitt in 2014. The two share six children together, 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, 14-year-old Shiloh, 16-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Pax and 19-year-old Maddox. After around 11 years together and two years of marriage, the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

While the two have been granted single status by the court in 2019, Jolie and Pitt are still entangled in legal battle. In March 2021, Jolie filed new court papers accusing Pitt of domestic abuse. In her filings, the “Salt” actress claimed she and her six children are willing to provide “proof and authority in support” of her allegations against her ex.

Jolie’s son Maddox was also reported to no longer willing to be associated with Pitt. “Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source claimed.

“He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie,” the source added. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”