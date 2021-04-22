Ampleforth Governance Token FORTH Listed on Coinbase By CoinQuora

Ampleforth Governance Token FORTH Listed on Coinbase
  • Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) is now available on Coinbase.
  • FORTH is a separate token from AMPL.
  • AMPL is arguably the most popular class of rebasing currencies.
  • FORTH is now on Coinbase Pro as well.

The newly launched Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) is now available on Coinbase. Also, in the Coinbase Android and iOS apps.

Coinbase users can now buy, sell, convert, send, receive, and store FORTH. However, FORTH is available in all Coinbase-supported regions except in New York State.

FORTH is an Ampleforth-based crypto token. Also, FORTH is a separate token from AMPL, which is not being introduced for trading. Meanwhile, Ampleforth is a protocol that adjusts the supply automatically of its native token, AMPL.

AMPL is arguably the most popular class of rebasing currencies, which also includes ESD, DSD, and BASED. According to CoinGecko, the AMPL price is $1.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.01 million, at the time of writing.

In terms of the network upgrade, FORTH holders can vote on the changes proposed to the Ampleforth protocol. Otherwise, delegate their votes to indicate who votes instead of for them.

On the other hand, FORTH is also supported on Coinbase Pro. As a result, the Coinbase Pro network adds a layer of security to all the traders and enthusiasts investing in the FORTH crypto.

Recently, the exchange has added trading support for 1inch (1INCH), Enjin Coin (ENJ), NKN (NKN), Origin Token (OGN), Ankr (ANKR), Curve DAO Token (CRV), Storj (STORJ), (ADA), SushiSwap (SUSHI), and many more.

