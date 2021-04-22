American Electric Power Earnings Miss, Revenue Inline In Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. American Electric Power Earnings Miss, Revenue Inline In Q1



Investing.com – American Electric Power (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations.

American Electric Power announced earnings per share of $1.15 on revenue of $4.3B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $4.3B.

American Electric Power shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.16% from its 52 week high of $94.21 set on November 9, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 8.12% from the start of the year.

American Electric Power follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

American Electric Power’s report follows an earnings beat by NextEra Energy on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $0.67 on revenue of $3.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5778 on revenue of $4.9B.

Kinder Morgan had beat expectations on Wednesday with first quarter EPS of $0.6 on revenue of $5.21B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.2392 on revenue of $3.02B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar