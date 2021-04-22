American Airlines Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters American Airlines Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1



Investing.com – American Airlines (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

American Airlines announced earnings per share of $-4.32 on revenue of $4.01B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-4.18 on revenue of $4.12B.

American Airlines shares are up 33% from the beginning of the year, still down 19.47% from its 52 week high of $26.09 set on March 18. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 8.24% from the start of the year.

American Airlines follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

American Airlines’s report follows an earnings missed by CSX on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $2.81B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9613 on revenue of $2.79B.

Southwest Airlines had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $-1.72 on revenue of $2.05B, compared to forecast for EPS of $-1.88 on revenue of $2.06B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar