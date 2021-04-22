Alexis Ohanian Explains Why ‘Serena Williams’ Husband’ Label Doesn’t Bother Him

WENN/Andres Otero

AceShowbiz –

Alexis Ohanian is happy to be the love of Serena Williams‘ life to the point that being referred to as “Serena Williams’ husband” doesn’t really upset him. The 37-year-old enterpreneur addressed the matter in a tweet on Tuesday, April 20.

“I love how you don’t mind that they call you Serena Williams’ husband,” one fan wrote to the Reddit co-founder. Catching wind of the post, Alexis responded to that with a humble brag that read, “I’ll be a self-made billionaire one day and most people will still know me as Serena’s husband (or Olympia’s dad) and that’s fine by me.”

Alexis then shared a screenshot of the exchange on her Instagram page, revealing that there’s one label that he actually prefers more. “TBH I’m hoping to be known as ‘@olympiaohanian’s papa’,” so he captioned the post.

His post caught Marc D’Amelio‘s attention as he commented, “Hi, I’m Dixie and Charli’s dad and proud of it.” He referred to his famous daughters and TikTok stars Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio.

Fans also praised Alexis for the mindset. “I am at a loss for words. You obviously are comfortable in who you are,” one person told him. “Thank you for saying these things you are a change agent.” Another person said, “If ‘I am secure with myself’ was a person.” Echoing the sentiment, a user added, “This is what happens when ur NOT insecure!”

“Bc he doesn’t have to prove his masculinity to anyone,” one other noted. “WHEW the flex ! The humility! The love and respect for his wife! yall could never,” one person raved. Meanwhile, someone joked, “If I was a self made billionaire I would care less who knew me too.”