Alex Rodriguez Includes Ex Jennifer Lopez’s Pics in Birthday Tribute to His Daughter Ella

Aside from the ‘On the Floor’ hitmaker, her 13-year-old daughter Emme Maribel and A-Rod’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis also make brief appearances in the video tribute.

Alex Rodriguez might still have so much love for Jennifer Lopez despite their split. When commemorating daughter Ella’s birthday, the retired MLB star offered a heartfelt tribute to her and included some pictures of the “On the Floor” hitmaker.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, April 21, the 45-year-old shared a photo and video montage of himself, Ella and her big sister Natasha over the years. Around the 0:30 mark, his former fiancee could be seen hugging the birthday girl in a black-and-white snap. The “Shotgun Wedding” actress was seen again at the 1:01 mark sitting next to the kid.

Aside from J.Lo, her 13-year-old daughter Emme Maribel also made a brief appearance in the tribute. A-Rod’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, meanwhile, was featured at the 1:31 mark. Cynthia was seen posing next to the athlete and their two children in the family portrait.

In the caption of the post, A-Rod raved, “13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever. I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!” He went on to gush, “Ella – everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined.”

“You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny. I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much,” the proud father continued. “Happy magical 13th birthday sweetheart! #ellabella #birthdaygirl #teenager #yourdaddyisold.”

Also commemorating Ella’s birthday was J.Lo. Turning to her Instagram Story, the Ramona depicter in “Hustlers” put out the same black-and-white image. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply wrote, “Happy birthday Ella Bella.”

Jennifer Lopez also celebrated Ella’s birthday.

The celebration came nearly a week after J.Lo and A-Rod confirmed the end of their engagement. They told “Today” show, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so… We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”