Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Claims She’s ‘Still Hurt’ in Touching Tribute

Aaron Hernandez‘s fiancee Shayanna Jenkins remembers the late athele in an emotional tribute. Marking the fourth anniversary of the former New England Patriots player’s death, Shayanna took to her Instagram account to share a touching message for him.

“Since you’ve been gone, the loss hasn’t gotten any easier,” Shayanna, who shares daughter Avielle with Aaron, wrote in the post. “I still hurt . I still cry . I still wonder why. Your memory is what gets me through each day as I remember all the special things about you . -unknown.”

She went on to pen, “you are missed , loved and thought of heavily today.” Concluding the post, Shayanna wrote, “Avielle and I continue to talk about you and keep your presence alive . May you continue to Rest In Peace and watch over us daily . With love always and forever.”

Back in November 2020, Shayanna shared a tribute to Aaron on another special day for both him and their daughter as they had matching birth dates. “I know you cherish this day because it’s one you share with your daddy,” she wrote to their daughter on the photo-sharing platform. “Daddy is looking down on you and will continue to guide you forever ! May you smile big today and always ! I love you … #Avielleturns8 #daddysgirl #AHforeverHBD.”

Aaron died in April 2017 from suicide. The athlete, who served a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd at the time, was found hanging in his prison cell before being pronounced dead later at the hospital.

In a 2020 bombshell docuseries which was released on Netflix, his childhood friend Dennis SanSoucie claimed that they used to have a sexual relationship, calling himself “a small piece of Aaron’s sexual activity.” He went on to allege. “At that time frame, the girls didn’t really hang out with the boys after school, so me and Aaron experimented and it was something that, I’ll be honest with, that we continued because we probably enjoyed it. Um, hello?”

In response to the claims, Shayanna told ABC News’ Amy Robach, “If he did feel that way or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told. I wish that he would have told me because I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood.”