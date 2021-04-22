4 Building Material Stocks Busting Out to New Highs By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 4 Building Material Stocks Busting Out to New Highs

In addition to rising demand driven by the economy’s reopening, President Biden’s proposed infrastructure spending should further buoy the growth of building material companies in the United States. So, it could be wise to bet now on Carrier (CARR), Owens (OC), GMS (NYSE:), and Quanex (NYSE:). We think they are well positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds.While the housing market has remained hot amid the COVID-19 pandemic, companies producing and supplying building materials were severely hit by the public health crisis, due to the precipitous decline in construction activities it caused. However, because the U.S. economy is reopening at a faster-than-expected pace, the demand for building materials has started to increase this year. Furthermore, the expected positive impact of President Biden’s proposed infrastructure spending on the industry is driving investors’ interest. According to Fitch Ratings, “Passage of an infrastructure bill would be a credit positive for U.S. buildings material issuers but financial implications will depend on the actual size of the bill and take time to materialize.”

Investor interest in this space can be partly evidenced by the SPDR Homebuilders ETF’s (XHB) 28.3% returns so far this year, compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 11.3% gains over this period.

The industry’s prospects look bright worldwide. With mass vaccination drives gradually containing the spread of the virus, increasing activity in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential segments is likely. The global building materials market is expected to grow to $343 billion in 2025 from $272 billion in 2020.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR