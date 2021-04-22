32 Long Gone Celebrity Couples Making Out

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

It’s just weird to see them like this because it’s either been so long since they were together or it makes no sense that they are kissing in the first place.

1.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sucking the life out of each other:


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

2.

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long kissing for the cameras:


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

3.

Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette looking deep into each other’s eyes:


Donald Weber / Getty Images

4.

Janet Jackson and Jay Leno casually fully kissing for some reason:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

5.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their faces pressed up against each other:

6.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the middle of a very choreographed display of public affection:


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

7.

Jessica Simpson gnawing on Tony Romo’s shoulder:


Fort Worth Star-telegram / Tribune News Service via Getty I

8.

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy in some royal rich person’s box:


Samir Hussein / Getty Images

9.

Lance Bass and the guy from Amazing Race:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

10.

Ryan Phillippe with his hand fully wrapped around Reese Witherspoon’s head:


Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

11.

Al and Tipper Gore swapping spit:


Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

12.

Paris Hilton and some guy named Paris sharing a tender moment:


Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

13.

Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong about to go full tongue:


Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14.

Fergie and Bai Ling kissing like this for some reason:


Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

15.

Rachel McAdams and actor Ryan Gosling in different times:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

16.

Kelsey Grammer and Camille Meyer pre-Housewives fame:


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

17.

Jessica Simpson trying to sell her edible lotion while kissing Nick Lachey:


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

18.

Rosie trying it with Barbara Walters:


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

19.

Patti LaBelle post Tom Cruise kiss:


Jon Furniss / WireImage / Getty Images

20.

Flavor Flav and Brigitte Nielsen cementing their way into our hearts:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

Seal and Heidi Klum, who every now and then I still imagine are together:


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

22.

Demi Moore going in for a little kees:


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

23.

Chili and Usher playing a little tonsil hockey:


Steve Granitz / Getty Images

24.

Justin Guarini trying to hold onto his relevancy:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

25.

Paris Hilton and some socialite about to go in:


Dave Benett / Getty Images

26.

Guy Ritchie sticking his nose in Madonna’s eye:


J. P. Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

27.

Nicole Kidman contemplating every decision she has ever made in life that led to this particular moment:


Mirek Towski / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

28.

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie giving us weird vibes:


Steve Granitz / WireImage

29.

America’s first couple, Drew Barrymore and Tom Green, showing us why we all fell in love with them in the first place:

30.

Kid Rock kissing Pam Anderson’s upper lip:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

31.

Former lesbians TATU giving us a lesbian illusion:


Wojtek Laski / Getty Images

32.

And Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes giving us an illusion that they were ever really a couple:


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR