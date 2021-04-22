32 Long Gone Celebrity Couples Making Out

It’s just weird to see them like this because it’s either been so long since they were together or it makes no sense that they are kissing in the first place.
1.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sucking the life out of each other:
2.
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long kissing for the cameras:
3.
Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette looking deep into each other’s eyes:
4.
Janet Jackson and Jay Leno casually fully kissing for some reason:
5.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their faces pressed up against each other:
6.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the middle of a very choreographed display of public affection:
7.
Jessica Simpson gnawing on Tony Romo’s shoulder:
8.
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy in some royal rich person’s box:
9.
Lance Bass and the guy from Amazing Race:
10.
Ryan Phillippe with his hand fully wrapped around Reese Witherspoon’s head:
11.
Al and Tipper Gore swapping spit:
12.
Paris Hilton and some guy named Paris sharing a tender moment:
13.
Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong about to go full tongue:
14.
Fergie and Bai Ling kissing like this for some reason:
15.
Rachel McAdams and actor Ryan Gosling in different times:
16.
Kelsey Grammer and Camille Meyer pre-Housewives fame:
17.
Jessica Simpson trying to sell her edible lotion while kissing Nick Lachey:
18.
Rosie trying it with Barbara Walters:
19.
Patti LaBelle post Tom Cruise kiss:
20.
Flavor Flav and Brigitte Nielsen cementing their way into our hearts:
21.
Seal and Heidi Klum, who every now and then I still imagine are together:
22.
Demi Moore going in for a little kees:
23.
Chili and Usher playing a little tonsil hockey:
24.
Justin Guarini trying to hold onto his relevancy:
25.
Paris Hilton and some socialite about to go in:
26.
Guy Ritchie sticking his nose in Madonna’s eye:
27.
Nicole Kidman contemplating every decision she has ever made in life that led to this particular moment:
28.
Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie giving us weird vibes:
29.
America’s first couple, Drew Barrymore and Tom Green, showing us why we all fell in love with them in the first place:
30.
Kid Rock kissing Pam Anderson’s upper lip:
31.
Former lesbians TATU giving us a lesbian illusion:
32.
And Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes giving us an illusion that they were ever really a couple:
