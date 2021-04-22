3 Things You Need To Know About This Historic Earnings Season By StockNews

3 Things You Need To Know About This Historic Earnings Season
Today’s article features the SPY and the 3 Things You Need To Know About This Historic Earnings Season. Read on for all the details.Every earnings season is important but this one especially so.
At the start of the year, JPMorgan (NYSE:) predicted the S&P 500 could rally as much as 25% in 2021. Goldman predicted it would take 2 years for the market to go up 25% after an 18% rally in 2020.
That rally, by the way, was after a 30% rally in 2019, which followed the single worst year for stocks in a decade, a modest 4% decline.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.