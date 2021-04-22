20 Early 2000s Heartthrobs Then And Now

You’ll be happy to know Chad Michael Murray and Shane West are thriving.

1.

Chad Michael Murray then: It’s funny how we thought this was hot, but like, I guess it was?


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Here he is with a subtle thirst trap showing off his Teen Choice Awards surfboard he won 17 years ago.

2.

Seann William Scott then: We were introduced to him as Stifler, but then he went through a hot guy transformation and did that shirtless Teen People cover. If you know, you know.

Seann William Scott now:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

He keeps a somewhat low profile. The last picture I could find of him was from 2019:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

I do notice that he has a hand full of tats:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

3.

Shane West then: Very much in his “bad boy” rebel phase.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

Here’s a picture he posted on his 42nd birthday:

4.

Freddie Prinze Jr. then: He always played a confused soccer player in movies.

He’s literally sponsored by minivans:

5.

Devon Sawa then: I personally think his finest role was the human version of Casper.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Here’s a recent shirtless masked selfie:

6.

Adam Brody then: Just a boy from the OC with the haircut 90% of 17-year-olds had in 2005.

Adam Brody now:


Richard Cartwright / Getty Images

Here he is with his real-life wife Leighton Meester on the show Single Parents:


Kelsey Mcneal / Getty Images

7.

Joshua Jackson then: Wearing the uniform of the time, a large pleather jacket.

Here’s a picture of him celebrating his 40th birthday in 2019:

8.

Usher then: Quite the look!

Here’s a picture of him putting on roller skates for some reason:

9.

Ashley Parker Angel then: Channeling his inner hipster magician.

Waiting for that OnlyFans to drop:

10.

Omarion then:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

Here’s a cute pic with his grandfather:

11.

Josh Hartnett then: He didn’t know how chairs worked.

Josh Hartnett now:


Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Sometimes he wears glasses:


Matt Crossick – Pa Images / Getty Images

12.

Nick Jonas then: Very into that whole Ed Hardy trend.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Here’s a totally random picture from his “Spaceman” video:

13.

Ryan Phillippe then: In the middle of his Justin Timberlake ramen noodle hair phase.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This is what he looks like when he’s using his computer:

14.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt then: Remember Third Rock From The Sun?

Joseph Gordon Levitt now:

Here he is with Stacey Abrams:

15.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar then: He’s dressed like a 52-year-old dad.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar now:


Raymond Liu / Getty Images

Here he is with his one true love, Kelly <3

16.

Marlon Wayans then: He is wearing a beeper.


George De Sota / Getty Images

See:


George De Sota / Getty Images

He still wears a Bluetooth:

17.

Jesse Bradford then: Here’s a fun pic of him with ’90s legend Leelee Sobieski.


Universal Pictures / Getty Images

I get major Burning Man vibes from him:

18.

Rider Strong then: Corey’s BFF.


Abc Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty

Rider Strong now:


Hollywood To You / GC Images / Getty Images

Here he is with a donkey in 2018:

19.

Mario Lopez then: Slater!

Don’t worry, he’s still ripped:

20.

Paul Rudd then: …


Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Paul Rudd now: He looks the same.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Paul Rudd now: Like time hasn’t even passed.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

