15 Comedians Who Apologized For Past Problematic Jokes

The material: The stand-up comedian once told a joke that compared Hispanic men to rapists: “I used to date Hispanic guys, but now I prefer consensual.”

What she said about it later: “I used to do a lot of short dumb jokes like this. I played a dumb white girl onstage. I still do sometimes. Once I realized I had more eyes and ears on me and had an influence, I stopped telling jokes like that onstage. I am evolving as an artist. I am taking responsibility and hope I haven’t hurt anyone. I apologize if I did,” she tweeted in 2015.