15 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — April 22

Jennifer Garner as little kid giving us yoga poses kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday.
1.
Jennifer Garner shared this adorbs photo of herself in the late ’70s:
2.
In honor of Emma Watson’s 31st birthday, Tom Felton shared this photo of the two of them at the London premiere of Scooby-Doo in 2002:
3.
In honor of Suri Cruise’s 15th birthday (!!!!!!!!!!!!), Katie Holmes posted these rare photos from when Suri was a little kid:
4.
Cardi B shared this photo of herself with her baby sister, Hennessy Carolina, in 1996:
5.
Hillary Clinton got into spring by throwing it back to her enjoying a sunny day in 1997:
6.
Goldie Hawn celebrated Kate Hudson’s 42nd birthday by posting this photo of the two of them taken as part of an InStyle cover story in 1996:
7.
While Kris Jenner celebrated Kourtney Kardashian’s 42nd birthday by posting a bunch of family photos from throughout the years:
8.
Ricky Martin re-shared this selfie of himself with his longtime BFF Alejandro Sanz:
9.
Rosario Dawson remembered Prince on the fifth anniversary of his death by sharing this photo of the two of them on The View in 2012:
10.
While Barbra Streisand remembered Prince by sharing this photo of the two of them at the MusiCares Awards in 2011:
11.
Shania Twain posted this photo of herself and Sean Penn in 1993 — and shared the fact that he directed her music video for “Dance With The One That Brought You”:
12.
Elizabeth Banks threw it back to the ’90s for her #TBT:
13.
Missy Elliott celebrated the 22nd annivsary of her song, “She’s a Bitch,” by sharing a clip of the Hype Williams-directed music video for it:
14.
Nicole Kidman posted this lovely pic from a photo shoot she did as part of a cover story for Vogue Australia in 2017:
15.
And finally, in celebration of this Sunday’s Academy Awards, Halle Berry remembered when she won Best Actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball in 2002:
