Zac Efron’s Friend Kyle Sandilands Claims ‘No Drama’ in Vanessa Valladares Break-Up

WENN/Instagram

When he was asking ‘The Greatest Showman’ actor about the ‘pulling strings’ rumors, the radio personality was told by the actor that he and his waitress girlfriend were no longer together.

AceShowbiz –

Rumors about Zac Efron‘s split from Vanessa Valladares might be true after all. Shortly after words came out that “The Greatest Showman” star has called off his romance with his Australian girlfriend, his good friend Kyle Sandilands confirmed the breakup, adding that there was “no drama” behind it.

The breakup between Zac and Vanessa were first brought up by The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, April 20. The day after, Kyle declared on his radio program “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” that it “wasn’t just a rumor.” He claimed to have spoken on the phone with the 33-year-old actor who told him that the breakup was “recent” but not “yesterday recent.”

“It’s not just The Daily Telegraph. I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday,” Kyle told co-host Jackie O Henderson. He continued, “It’s only recent, but not like yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways.” Offering more details on the end of Zac’s 10-month romance with Vanessa, Kyle went on to spill, “[There was] no drama, but it’s done.”

Kyle claimed to initially call Zac to discuss about the forthcoming Netflix series “Byron Baes“. Words on the street suggested that the former “High School Musical” star was trying to use his connection to get his then-girlfriend on the show. Woman’s Day reported that the actor was “determined to make Vanessa Vallandares a star.”

Zac had been dating Vanessa since June 2020. The two reportedly met when she was working at a cafe. Since then, he was often seen accompanied by her as he traveled across Australia for various projects, including filming “Gold” and his “Down to Earth” docuseries. It was said that Vanessa quit her job to spend more time with Zac.

In December 2020, Zac was reported to have “settled down” and be “very happy” with Vanessa. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Zac’s loving his life in Australia. He’s settled down and very happy with his girlfriend. It’s serious.” The two were last photographed in public together in March 2021.