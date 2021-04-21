Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times

India battered by world’s worst Covid crisis

With new daily coronavirus cases nearing 300,000 on Wednesday, India is surpassing U.S. records from the height of its surge and becoming a global epicenter. It’s the world’s fastest growing Covid-19 crisis.

The health care system is buckling under the strain, with one of the most alarming aspects of India’s second wave being the dwindling oxygen supply. Many hospital officials said they were just hours away from running out, and 22 people died from loss of oxygen in one hospital after an accident.

Hospital beds and vaccines are also running low, as criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis mounts: Worshipers observing the Kumbh Mela holiday are continuing to gather in huge numbers, and critics say Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government did little to prevent the festival from turning into a superspreader event.

Course of action: In a televised address, Mr. Modi urged people to be more careful but said that lockdowns were a last resort. States and cities are increasingly going into lockdown on their own. The second largest state, Maharashtra, was expected to announce a lockdown for 15 days.