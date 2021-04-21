XRP Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.29628 by 22:02 (02:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 10.43% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 16.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $59.49041B, or 2.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.27003 to $1.34175 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 26.41%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.46069B or 6.90% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.1619 to $1.8040 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 60.60% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $53,710.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.21% on the day.

was trading at $2,393.13 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.06%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,010.99359B or 49.99% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $278.64925B or 13.78% of the total cryptocurrency market value.