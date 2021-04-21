Will Qualtrics Keep Losing in 2021? By StockNews



Will Qualtrics Keep Losing in 2021?



Qualtrics (XM), which is known for its unique experience management platform, had an impressive stock market debut on January 28. But the stock has been on a downtrend since. However, an important question now is will its recent partnership with IBM (NYSE:) Japan help it generate significant returns this year? Let’s find out.Experience management platform provider Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) had an impressive IPO in January 2021 following its spin-off from its parent company SAP SE (DE:) (SAP). Its performance was driven primarily by increased demand for cloud-based software applications. However, the stock is up only 0.2% over the past month and is currently trading 40.9% below its $ 57.28 all-time high.

In-part because investors are now shifting their focus to cyclical stocks amid the anticipated economic recovery, XM’s performance has been sluggish. Also, XM faces intense competition from established companies in the cloud-based software space and its financials don’t seem promising. So, we think it’s wise to avoid the stock now.

