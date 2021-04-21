Why one trader says ETH/BTC looks ‘absolutely insane’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Ethereum breaks out vs. Bitcoin: Why one trader says ETH/BTC looks ‘absolutely insane’

Ether (ETH) price is seeing green in its (BTC) pair on April 21, reaching the highest levels since early February. Given the technical breakout of , traders are beginning to expect a strong rally in the foreseeable future.

During the first two weeks of April, ETH was outperformed by Binance Coin (BNB), the native token of Binance Smart Chain.

ETH/BTC 4-hour price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com
Total value staked in eth2. Source: CryptoQuant