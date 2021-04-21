Wall Street Opens Lower as Netflix Shock Dents Growth Narratives; Dow Down 50 Pts By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened lower on Wednesday with tech stocks underperforming after a disappointingly weak quarter from Netflix (NASDAQ:) shook some complacency out of the confidence in growth-oriented tech stocks.

Netflix said its subscriber growth in the first quarter was well below estimates at 4 million, and said it expects that to slow to only 1 million in the second quarter as the pandemic-fueled surge in new customers fades.

The fell 0.4% to test a two-week low. The fared a little better, rising 53 points, or 0.2%, to 33,875 points. The was down 0.2%.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) was one of the stocks to suffer indirectly from the Netflix effect. Assumptions of rapid growth as far as the eye can see have been challenged this week by hints that Beijing could obstruct its sales in China, after a carefully-orchestrated ‘viral’ protest against its alleged quality shortcoming at an auto salon. The stock fell 2.2%.