Verizon Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Verizon (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Verizon announced earnings per share of $1.31 on revenue of $32.87B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $32.44B.

Verizon shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.75% from its 52 week high of $61.95 set on December 2, 2020. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 10.5% from the start of the year.

Verizon shares lost 0.19% in pre-market trade following the report.

Verizon follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Verizon’s report follows an earnings beat by Netflix on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $3.75 on revenue of $7.16B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $7.14B.

Prologis had beat expectations on Monday with first quarter EPS of $0.5035 on revenue of $1.02B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.3739 on revenue of $986.59M.

