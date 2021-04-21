Uniswap deploys V3 contracts to four Ethereum testnets By Cointelegraph

Uniswap deploys V3 contracts to four Ethereum testnets
Leading decentralized exchange Uniswap has taken a step closer to launching its highly anticipated “V3” iteration, announcing the successful deployment of V3’s smart contracts to all test networks.
In an April 21 announcement, Uniswap Labs confirmed that the protocol’s V3 core and periphery smart contracts have been deployed to all major Ethereum testnets — Ropsten, Rinkeby, Kovan, and Goerli.
