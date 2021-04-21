UFC majority stakeholder Endeavor seeking US$10 billion IPO

The majority shareholder of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is aiming for a US$10 billion ($12.9 billion) valuation in its initial public offering.

According to documents released by Endeavor Group Holdings, the firm plans to sell an estimated 21.3 million shares in UFC for between US$23 and $24 per share.

This will be the firm’s second attempt at going public, with the valuation after failing in 2019.

Endeavor plans to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under “EDR” and will also attempt to raise up to $1.3 billion (A$1.7 billion) from private investors including owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, and Abu Dhabi investment company Mubdala, according to Business Insider Australia.

US power broker Ari Emanuel, who founded Endeavor – then a talent agency – in 1995 and expanded it to include business, concerts, live events and sports, said the events of 2020 reminded him of the value of “premium intellectual property”.

“We believe being a public company will enable us to accelerate this mission and further the vision we set out in 1995 to build a company for where the world was headed,” Mr Emanuel said in the company’s prospectus.

Endeavor’s current major holdings include the UFC, Miss Universe Pageant and the WME Talent Agency, which represents the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mark Wahlberg.

When the company attempted an evaluation in 2019, there was little to no investor demand and they were forced to abort a US$400 million ($518 million) share sale the day before it was set to go live.

In 2016, Endeavor bought the controlling stake in the UFC from casino moguls Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta for US$4 billion ($5.17 billion).