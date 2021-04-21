U.S. to join effort to curb climate-warming emissions from shipping

Article content

WASHINGTON — The United States will join an international effort to achieve zero emissions by 2050 in the global shipping industry, climate envoy John Kerry announced ahead of a summit of world leaders President Joe Biden will host this week.

“We’re going to look to the ocean to continue to help reduce pollution,” he told a conference hosted by the Ocean Conservancy on Tuesday.

The United States will join Saudi Arabia as the only two countries to formally pledge to work toward the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) greenhouse gas strategy.

The global sector emits 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, according to the Ocean Conservancy, on par with Germany’s annual emissions.

Kerry told the conference that the United States will help deploy the technologies needed to rapidly reduce the sector’s emissions.

“The technologies that we need to decarbonize shipping are known to us so they need investment and they need to be scaled up,” he said. “It’s incumbent on all nations to send a clear signal to the industry so they will make those investments in the near future”

European Union and British officials sent a letter to Biden in March urging the United States to address shipping emissions in its forthcoming climate plan under the 2015 Paris agreement and that responsibility for all ship emissions be split between the country of origin and country of destination.