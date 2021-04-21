Home Business U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up...

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.93% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.93%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.93%, while the index added 0.93%, and the index gained 1.19%.

The best performers of the session on the were International Business Machines (NYSE:), which rose 3.94% or 5.44 points to trade at 143.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 3.68% or 2.30 points to end at 64.78 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.19% or 2.78 points to 129.89 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:), which fell 0.68% or 0.93 points to trade at 136.82 at the close. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.41% or 0.24 points to end at 58.15 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was down 0.32% or 0.74 points to 232.27.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 10.92% to 40.92, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was up 10.36% to settle at 29.52 and Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 9.91% to close at 891.48.

The worst performers were Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.42% to 508.77 in late trade, Halliburton Company (NYSE:) which lost 3.58% to settle at 19.10 and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 3.26% to 76.66 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 29.92% to 6.6000, Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 26.94% to settle at 14.23 and Greenbox Pos (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.61% to close at 9.6600.

The worst performers were Digital Ally Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 11.86% to 1.710 in late trade, LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:) which lost 9.04% to settle at 12.38 and Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 8.98% to 22.80 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2489 to 567 and 90 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2653 rose and 565 declined, while 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 10.92% or 4.03 to 40.92. Shares in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 9.91% or 80.37 to 891.48. Shares in International Business Machines (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.94% or 5.44 to 143.60. Shares in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 29.92% or 1.5200 to 6.6000. Shares in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 26.94% or 3.02 to 14.23. Shares in LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 9.04% or 1.23 to 12.38.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 6.32% to 17.50.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.91% or 16.15 to $1794.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 2.47% or 1.55 to hit $61.12 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 2.25% or 1.50 to trade at $65.07 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.2034, while USD/JPY fell 0.00% to 108.08.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 91.108.

