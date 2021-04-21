U.S. adds about 100 countries to its ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory list By Reuters







WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has added about 100 countries since Tuesday to its “Level Four: Do Not Travel” advisory list, putting the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Mexico, Germany and others on the list citing a “very high level of COVID-19.”

On Monday, the State Department said it would boost the number of countries receiving its highest advisory rating to approximately 80% of countries worldwide to rely more on U.S. health officials existing assessments.

Before Tuesday, the State Department listed 34 out of about 200 countries as “Do Not Travel.” The State Department now lists about 131 countries at Level Four. The State Department declined to say when it would complete the updates.