Two tonnes of cocaine seized

A maritime patrol flight spotted the vessel on April 9, and a law enforcement team from the cutter detained three suspects and discovered 87 bales of cocaine.
“This event is the perfect example of numerous key partners unifying our efforts to counter transnational criminal organisations who look to exploit the maritime environment,” Lieutenant Commander Jason Neiman said in a statement.
The vessel was destroyed as a hazard to navigation.
The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of US Southern Command’s enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the Organised Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, and High Intensity Drug Trafficking.