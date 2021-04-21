Tokyo Seeks New State of Emergency as Virus Cases Rise By Bloomberg



(Bloomberg) — Tokyo is seeking to reimpose a state of emergency, with the Japanese government expected to announce details Friday, as virus cases surge three months before the capital is set to host the delayed Olympic Games.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike made the request to the central government Thursday, she told reporters, adding the extent of restrictions to be introduced was still under discussion. The government will hold a meeting of its virus task force Friday, the Asahi newspaper said, at which the measures are likely to be announced.

The western city of Osaka, which has been hit with a record rise in cases, has also asked for the restrictions, while media reports said neighboring Hyogo and Kyoto may also be covered by the new declaration. The emergency is likely to be in place from April 25 to May 11, covering the “Golden Week” string of national holidays, Jiji Press said.

While Japan has so far succeeded in keeping coronavirus infections and deaths at far lower levels than those seen in much of Europe and the U.S., its vaccine program has yet to kick into high gear, meaning restricting activities is the most powerful tool Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has now for reining in case numbers.

Suga has said he will examine the contents of requests from local governments to declare a state of emergency and wants to make a decision as soon as this week.

Central and local governments are tussling over how harsh the measures should be under the third emergency since the pandemic broke out, the Yomiuri newspaper reported. Stricter regulations, including an unprecedented ban on sales of alcohol at bars and restaurants, are among the proposals being discussed.

But tighter restrictions on activity could delay the economy’s recovery, deal a heavy blow to struggling businesses and further test the resolve of policy makers and Olympic organizers to press ahead with the Summer Games, set to start in July after a one-year delay.

