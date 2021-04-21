Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

Article content
The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Change on the day at
0204 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 108.000 108.05 +0.05
Sing dlr 1.328 1.3288 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 28.052 28.151 +0.35
Korean won 1115.900 1118.6 +0.24
Baht 31.300 31.35 +0.16
Peso 48.382 48.38 0.00
Rupiah 14500.000 14525 +0.17
Rupee 74.875 74.875 0.00
Ringgit 4.113 4.119 +0.15
Yuan 6.486 6.4903 +0.07
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 108.000 103.24 -4.41
Sing dlr 1.328 1.3209 -0.50
Taiwan dlr 28.052 28.483 +1.54
Korean won 1115.900 1086.20 -2.66
Baht 31.300 29.96 -4.28
Peso 48.382 48.01 -0.77
Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17
Rupee 74.875 73.07 -2.42
Ringgit 4.113 4.0200 -2.26
Yuan 6.486 6.5283 +0.65
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)