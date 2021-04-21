Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Change on the day at

0204 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 108.000 108.05 +0.05

Sing dlr 1.328 1.3288 +0.10

Taiwan dlr 28.052 28.151 +0.35

Korean won 1115.900 1118.6 +0.24

Baht 31.300 31.35 +0.16

Peso 48.382 48.38 0.00

Rupiah 14500.000 14525 +0.17

Rupee 74.875 74.875 0.00

Ringgit 4.113 4.119 +0.15

Yuan 6.486 6.4903 +0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 108.000 103.24 -4.41

Sing dlr 1.328 1.3209 -0.50

Taiwan dlr 28.052 28.483 +1.54

Korean won 1115.900 1086.20 -2.66

Baht 31.300 29.96 -4.28

Peso 48.382 48.01 -0.77

Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17

Rupee 74.875 73.07 -2.42

Ringgit 4.113 4.0200 -2.26

Yuan 6.486 6.5283 +0.65

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)