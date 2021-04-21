Sydney man facing 47 charges after 19 women come forward with sexual assault allegations

A Sydney man is due to face court charged with 47 sexual assault-related offences against 19 alleged victims, some as young as 14.

The 24-year-old was first arrested last year at his unit in Cambelltown after a woman came forward will allegations of sexual assault.

The investigation led to new information on the alleged sexual assaults of two further women – aged 19 and 21 – and two teenage girls – aged 15 and 16 – between August 2013 and March last year.

At the time, the man was charged with 15 sexual violence-related offences.

An additional 32 charges have now been laid after 14 further women came forward to report allegations of sexual violence against the same man.

Among the raft of charges are aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16, and 16 counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The alleged victims are women aged between 18 and 28 and three girls aged 14, 16 and 17.

Police will allege the offences occurred in Darlinghurst, Wollongong and across south-west Sydney between January 2014 and December last year.

The man is due to appear in court today.